Tie Vote on Conditional Use Permit request

Darren Alexander wants a conditional use permit to establish a vehicle dealership license in the suburban residential district at 7302 East Lyons Creek Road in Geary County.

He wants to sell a small number of vehicles, up to a maximum of five per year. But area residents and landowners oppose the idea. They testified at the Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting this week. Their concerns ranged from increased traffic and safety and decreased property values to environmental issues such as the potential impact on water wells.

Alexander told the MPC he is a water well contractor so he knows about groundwater. “I do have a well also. I do know about leeching and everything else. I will not have that problem. Just planning on making some extra money for my family. I’ve got to have a dealer’s license so I can go the dealer’s auctions.” The planning and zoning staff has recommended approval on the conditional use permit request.

The Planning Board, absent some of their members at the meeting, voted 2-2 on a motion to allow the conditional use with the stipulation limiting the sale or repair of vehicles to five per year. The matter now goes to the Geary County Commission for a final decision in September.