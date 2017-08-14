Blue Jay Football Practice Begins Monday

The Junction City Blue Jay football team begins practice for the upcoming 2017 season today.

Head Coach Randall Zimmerman said there are a lot of returning players on the defensive side of the ball for the Blue Jays. “Offensively there’s great opportunities there for kids to step in and earn some spots, playing time and those kinds of things. Very much look forward to it, and those kids had a great summer and hopefully they continue to press forward and do good things.”

The Blue Jays meet at 3 p.m. Monday at the senior high. The first game is against Emporia at the Al Simpler Stadium on September 1st.

Other high school fall sports teams also begin practice on Monday.

The fall sports teams at JCHS include boys soccer, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, girls golf and girls tennis.