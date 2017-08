The next session in the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn series will be Friday, August 18th from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Community Room.

The workshop presented by Dale Carnegie Kansas Heartland Region, will focus on “Employee Engagement: Are Millennials Different.”

This will be free for Chamber members and $5 for future members. To RSVP call the Chamber at 785-762-2632 or email info@jcacc.org.