County to Consider Adoption of 2018 Budget on August 21st

There was not any general public attendance at the annual Geary County budget hearing Monday afternoon.

County Commission Chairman Ben Bennett stated that the governing body will consider adoption of the spending plan Monday, August 21st at 2 p.m. The budget includes a proposed reduction of 1.614 mills in the property tax levy.

Among the reductions in the budget for 2018 is a $60,000 cut in funding for Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency ( ATA Bus), the public transportation service. Bennett stated no changes would be made there, and the money would not be added back into the spending plan.

At the time the proposed reduction was first reported the director of ATA Bus, Anne Smith, noted that the proposed cut was disappointing. She stated the local funding was used to leverage federal and state funds, so it would be more in the line of over a $120,000 reduction to their Geary County budget. Commissioner Charles Stimatze noted that all County departments were asked to make reductions to help with budget preparation.

ATA Bus Board President Florence Whitebread had later urged the commission to restore the funding.