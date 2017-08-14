County to Propose Moving Planning and Zoning and GIS Director into Same Office.

The Geary County Commission will submit a proposal to combine the Planning and Zoning Office from the Junction City Municipal Building with the GIS Department.

County Commission Chairman Ben Bennett said the County would re-establish the interlocal agreement with some changes, “putting the GIS Director and the Planning and Zoning Director in the same office . The GIS Department would only be a County entity, and the Planning and Zoning would be a city – county organization. The office would be in the Geary County Office Building.

Bennett said he plans to move forward on that proposal starting this week.