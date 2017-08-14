Jail Inmate Population Down

The jail inmate population at the Geary County Detention Center has been down in recent weeks, to just over 100 inmates.That’s a drop from more than 160 earlier this year.

Right now Sheriff Tony Wolf said it’s on a downward cycle. “When we were up in the 160’s that was the other end of the spectrum. We were getting filled up big-time there, but now we’re on a downward cycle. We’re thankful for that. The jail staff over there, this is a big relief on them. It’s very nice to have a lower population.”

As of Monday, August 7th, the inmate population totaled 105.

The sheriff said there is still a need for jailers. “A hundred people is still a lot of folks. We need a lot of corrections officers to help take care of those folks, and maintain everything while they’re over there in the jail system.” Wolf spoke on JC Now on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC.