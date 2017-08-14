Kansas man admits using iPhone to record child porn victims

WICHITA -A Kansas man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

In his plea, Michael Rodenbeek, 54, Salina, admitted using an iPhone camera to record videos of a 10-year-old victim and a 9-year-old victim. The recordings were made without the victims’ knowledge.

The investigation began in August of last year.

He has three previous drug convictions in Saline County.

Beall commended the Wichita Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.