Man jailed for alleged Kansas campground shovel attack

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend altercation with a shovel.

Just after 10p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the Kampgrounds of America, 1109 West Diamond Drive, after a man allegedly attacked a co-worker, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

A 19-year-old co-worker told deputies Israel Ortiz, 45, of Texas, was staying with the victim and another man at the campground. When Ortiz returned Friday night, the others were asleep in the trailer. According to Soldan, Ortiz became upset because they accidently locked him out.

When a co-worker let him in, Ortiz allegedly attacked the man shovel and fled before deputies arrived.

A deputy located Ortiz later at the Salina Petro, 2125 N. Ninth Street. He was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for aggravated battery.

The 19-year-old victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.