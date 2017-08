The Geary County Commission will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2018 Gary County budget, plus budgets for the library, Fire Districts One and Two, Water Districts Two and Three, and Sewer District Four at 2 p.m. Monday.

The hearing will be in the County Commission meeting room at the Geary County Office Building.

The overall county budget proposal for 2018 currently includes a 1.64 mill reduction in the property tax levy.