Soap and water: Kansas fire crew rescues stuck puppy

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Fire crews in Wichita are being credited with saving a stuck puppy.

According to a social media report, a caller to Firehouse 22 in Wichita asked for assistance in a pet related matter.

Both Engine 22 & Squad 2 responded with their Battalion Chief. On scene fire crews found a small puppy had its head stuck through a wheel and the residents could not get it removed.

WFD members went to work to assess the situation. Members worked together to see if they could manipulate the wheel off the puppy’s head.

E22 members prepared a water & soap mixture to help with the process. The puppy was safely removed and returned to the home owner.