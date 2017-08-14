Teen sentenced for fatal shooting during parking lot gun sale

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has been ordered to spend 24 years in prison in the shooting death of a suburban father who had been trying to sell a gun on a grocery store’s parking lot.

Nineteen-year-old Fazon Swinton was sentenced Friday in Jackson County, where he was convicted in June of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a shooting.

Authorities say 39-year-old Jacob Branter of Lee’s Summit was shot and killed in April 2016 outside a Price Chopper store. Prosecutors allege Swinton made arrangements to buy a handgun from Brantner but stole it instead, running off before exchanging gunfire with Brantner.

Swinton later was treated at a hospital for a bullet wound.