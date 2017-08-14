Victory Fest Plans

The Victory Week Festival activities begin at Fort Riley on Wednesday ( August 16th ) with competition in sporting events and continue through August 25th with the 1st Infantry Division Review and a Victory Cup ceremony.

On Friday the Victory Park 100th Year Monument will be unveiled in a ceremony at 3 p.m.

The Victory Fest concert and firework display will be held Saturday on Marshall Army Airfield beginning at 11 a.m. with local bands on the second stage. That will be followed by headliners Lit, The Charlie Daniels Band, The All-American Rejects and Eli Young Band on the main stage.