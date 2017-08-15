‘Big Red One’ to celebrate Victory Week 2017

FORT RILEY, Kansas – In celebration of the 100th birthday of the “Big Red

One,” the 1st Infantry Division will host its annual Victory Week Aug.

16-25. The public is invited to witness events of camaraderie and

remembrance throughout the week.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend Victory Week unit sporting

events, which will begin on Aug. 16 with basketball, flag football,

combatives, tug of war, a biathlon, volleyball and the Warrior Competition.

Other sporting events include softball, soccer, water polo, a 10-mile race,

arm wrestling, mission essential fitness, the Danger Dash, bowling and

weightlifting. Finals for those sports will be held Aug. 21, 22 and 24.

The Victory Park 100th Year Monument will be unveiled in a ceremony at 3

p.m. Aug. 18. After that, the Victory Fest concert and fireworks display

will take place Aug. 19 on Marshall Army Airfield. Victory Fest will begin

at 11 a.m. with local bands on the second stage – including the 1st Infantry

Division Band – followed by headliners Lit, The Charlie Daniels Band, The

All-American Rejects and Eli Young Band on the main stage. This event is

open to all. For tickets and more information, see victoryfest2017.com.

While Victory Week is a time for celebration, it is also a time to honor the

sacrifices made by men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while

serving with the division. Traditionally, the names of troops who died in

the previous year while serving with the division are etched into stones

that are unveiled in Victory Park. This year, reflecting an updated and

retroactively standardized policy, 85 new memorial stones honoring Soldiers,

Sailors, Airmen and Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation

while serving with or attached to the “Big Red One” during the Global War on

Terrorism will be unveiled during the Victory Park Memorial Ceremony at 10

a.m. Aug. 22.

The 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley will honor all veterans of the Vietnam War

with a welcome-home ceremony at 3 p.m. Aug. 23. Veterans of the war are

invited to attend and receive the well-earned welcome home and thank you

they may not have received decades ago. Veterans wishing to participate

should arrive by 2:30 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to attend

the ceremony on Marshall Army Airfield to extend their gratitude to these

brave individuals. For more information, see

http://www.riley.army.mil/ vietnamveteranswelcome.

Victory Week will conclude Aug. 25 with a division review and Victory Cup

Ceremony, where the unit that earned the most points competing in qualifying

sporting events throughout Victory Week is named the winner.

Please note that visitors to Fort Riley who do not have Department of

Defense ID cards will need to obtain a Fort Riley Access Pass or badge at

the Visitor Control Center, building 885, located just outside the Henry

Gate Access Control Point. As wait times for passes can increase during

periods of higher traffic, Fort Riley encourages visitors to apply for a

temporary pass or badge early by stopping by the Visitor Control Center,

calling (785) 239-2982 or emailing

usarmy.riley.imcom-central. mbx.des-vcc@mail.mil.

. Victory Park 100th Year Monument – 3 p.m. Aug. 18

. Combined Regimental Lineage Ceremony – 10 a.m. Aug. 21

. Victory Park Memorial Ceremony – 10 a.m. Aug. 22

. Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony – 3 p.m. Aug. 23

. Division Review / Victory Cup Awards Ceremony – 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25