Blue Jay Football Numbers Down as Season Opens

There were positives on the opening day of football practice at Junction City, but the lower number of players on the field was also a concern.

Coach Randall Zimmerman noted that the team practiced fast. Day one there’s no contact or anything. Everything is against air, and I was very very pleased that our kids that were around all summer long were able to step in and didn’t really miss a beat.”

The concern is that the number of players out for football is down. There were 103 players on the field at the beginning of practice, and a few players arrived a bit later, with some having to complete paperwork and physicals.

On the reduced number of players, Zimmerman stated, “It’s quite a bit down, quite a ways down.” Zimmerman added, “The kids that we had out there tonight did a great job, really worked hard, worked with great discipline and I really liked seeing what I saw.”

The Blue Jays will scrimmage at Al Simpler Stadium Saturday morning, followed by the annual team picnic. The first game is September 1st at home against Emporia.