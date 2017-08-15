Chapman Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show

The annual Labor Day celebration in Chapman will include a car & motorcycle show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day at Chapman High School.

Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the cost $20. Participant judging will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

Awards will be presented at 1 p.m. They will include the Participant’s Top 25, Mayors Choice, Furtherist, 5-class Favorites and Best Motorcycle.

This is sponsored by the Chapman Class of 77 Scholarship Committee.

Other activities on Labor Day in Chapman will range from arts & crafts and food vendors to a Tractor Show and the annual parade.