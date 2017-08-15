County to Purchase Pumper Truck

The Geary County Commission has authorized the purchase of a new pumper truck for the rural fire department.

Commission Chairman Ben Bennett said the truck will be delivered in the next 30 days. “It was a demonstrator truck that was already in the state, and it’s available to us already with all the specifications that we needed.” The new truck will be a good addition to the pumper trucks belonging to the county.

Bennett added the old vehicle belonging to the department that continues to need repair, and will probably be disposed of through Purple Wave Auction or in some similar way.