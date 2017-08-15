Junction City Fire Department to Present ISO CLass

The ISO Grading Schedule: A Guide to Improving Your Community’s Fire Protection Class will be presented August 23rd at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. This is recommended for Fire Department personnel, Building Code officials, Communication Center officials and Water Utility officials.

This is being sponsored by the Junction City Fire Department.

In 2012 ISO updated their protection classification grading schedule. The newest sections of that schedule, which includes fire codes, fire investigations and public education, will also be discussed.

The course is taught by Randy Downs, the Midwest Region manager for ISO. Mike Cochran, the field representative for the local area, will also be in attendance. The course will be an opportunity to improve the score your community and gain a better understanding of the ISO process.

To register contact Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson at 785-238-6822 or email terry.johnson@jcks.com

There is no charge to attend.