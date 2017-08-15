Kansas teen who fell from balcony in Cancun dies

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Triston Werth, an Ellis County teen critically injured in three-story fall in Cancun last week, died of his injuries Monday night, according to a family member.

Werth, 19, was being treated for a head injury at the Houston Trauma Center. His family donated his organs.

Maternal grandmother Debbie Casper said she was comforted in knowing Triston was able to help others in his death.

“He would have helped any way he could,” she said. “He was an outgoing, happy, loving kid.”

RELATED: Link to the GoFundMe page to assist the family with expenses.

Werth would have been a sophomore in business at Fort Hays State University this fall and wanted to own his own business.

After Werth’s fall, he had emergency surgery in Mexico. Triston’s parents, Douglas Werth and Misty Hynes, both of Hays, traveled to Cancun and arranged to have him transferred to a hospital in the United States.

Triston was vacationing in Cancun with a group of friends at the time of the accident, which left him in a severe coma. Triston landed head first on his right side on concrete. The cause of the accident is still not know.

Casper said an autopsy is scheduled in attempts to learn more.

Family and friends established the fundraising page to assist the family following the accident.

The Mexican hospital asked for all the costs up front, which were significant. The family will also owe for transportation costs to Houston.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Hays Memorial Chapel. Casper said she anticipated the funeral service would be next week.