Police catch Kansas burglary suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for a series of car burglaries.

On Sunday night, police made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 Block of SW 33rd Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

They arrested Olin D. Ashton II, 29, Topeka, for burglary, theft, criminal damage and an outstanding warrant. They also recovered property related to five identified victims.

A subject with Ashton fled the scene. He has been identified and continues to elude authorities.