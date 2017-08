SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate an accident that took the life of a Kansas man.

On Saturday night, a vehicle traveling in the 3100 Block of West Kellogg in Wichita hit a man on or near the roadway, according to Officer Charley Davidson.

The man identified as Timothy Shank, 52, Wichita, died on Monday, according to Davidson.

The case will be presented to the district attorney on possible charges, according to Davidson.