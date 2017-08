The transient guest tax revenues for Geary County in 2017 continue to be down. That is the tax paid by users of motel and hotel lodging facilities.

According to a report at the monthly Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Advisory Committee meeting, the transient guest tax revenue for June totaled $47,342.56, down 22% from June of 2016.

Year-to-date the guest tax revenues are down 26% or $76,853 from 2016.

The CVB is funded by the transient guest tax revenues.