Another candidate signals likely run for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top Kansas lawmaker has named a campaign treasurer in an ethics filing that lists the office he is seeking as governor.

The Wichita Eagle reports House Democratic Leader Jim Ward of Wichita made the filing Tuesday, naming former Kansas Democratic Party chairman Lee Kinch to the post. The form enables Ward to begin fundraising.

Ward plans an announcement Saturday.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is serving his second term and couldn’t run again. President Donald Trump has nominated him to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The timing of a U.S. Senate vote on his nomination is uncertain.

Democrats in the race are former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer and former state representative Josh Svaty. GOP candidates are Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer.