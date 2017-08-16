City Trying to Collect Funds from KDOT

The City of Junction City is trying to collect on funds owed by KDOT for a sewer line project.

City Manager Allen Dinkel explained the City had to move a sewer line due to construction for the U.S. 77 – K-18 highway overpass project. He stated there was an agreement where KDOT would pay 75% and the City 24%. “Got through the project. They reimbursed part of it real quickly, but the last three collections have been real tough.”

After more conversations Dinkel stated the city did receive $600,000 from KDOT. “They still owe $305,000 for work that was done last year. We have sent notes to KDOT along with copies to our state senators and also our state representatives to try and get it collected.”

Dinkel has noted the project at U.S. 77 and K-18 to replace an overpass and re-develop the intersection has experienced delays. He does not expect that work to be completed until in sometime in the late spring in 2018.