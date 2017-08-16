Today ( Wednesday ) is the first day of school in Geary USD 475 and Saint Xavier Schools.

The times for USD 475 include an all-day session at Junction City High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3:35 p.m., half day sessions at both Junction City and Fort Riley Middle Schools from 7:50 a.m. to 11 a.m., and for most elementary schools the hours are 8 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. Fort Riley Elementary School students will attend from 7:45 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. and Seitz Elementary hours are 8:15 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

The first day of school for Kindergarten students in USD 475 is next Monday, April 21st.

Saint Xavier School students will attend for a full day of classes today ( Wednesday).

Twenty mile per hour school speed zones will be in effect.