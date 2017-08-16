Gas leak ends school day at Salina High School

SALINA- Officials with USD 305 and fire officials were busy on the second day of classes at Salina South High School.

Just after 8a.m., officials checked the school, 730 East Magnolia in Salina, after report of a possible gas leak.

Officials did resolve the gas leak at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to Jennifer Bradford-Vernon, public information director. They hoped to resume classes but released students just before 10am.

The closure is due to the length of time required to air out the building, according to Bradford-Vernon.

Officials arranged transportation for students who ride the bus.

“Dr. Hardy, USD 305 superintendent thanked local authorities for their expertise and the South High students for their cooperation. He praised school staff for their quick response,” Bradford-Vernon said.