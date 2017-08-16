Lightning blamed for starting Kansas oil tank fire

SALINE COUNTY —Authorities believe a lightning strike ignited an oil storage tank Northeast of Salina Wednesday morning. Rural residents reported seeing the smoke for miles.

Just after 6:30 a.m. fire crews were called to the intersection of East North Street and Holmes Road after someone called in the fire, according to Saline County undersheriff Brent Melander.

Rural Fire District #5, Saline County Emergency Management and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment responded.

Fire crews decided to allow the fire burn itself out and finished cleanup just before 9:30 a.m., according to Melander.

There were no reported injuries.