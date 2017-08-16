No Movement Yet on Chamber of Commerce Consolidation Issue

There has not been any movement on the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce consolidation.

City Commissioner Mick McCallister reported this week that officials are still waiting on further financial information from Geary County.

The County Commission recently issued a notice of intent to withdraw from the consolidated Chamber of Commerce master agreement at the end of the year. Financial concerns were cited, especially related to the decline in transient guest tax revenue. Those funds support the operation of the convention and visitor’s bureau.

The notice to withdraw met a July 1st deadline and then left time until the end of the year to discuss the matter. A committee has now been formed to review the operations of the consolidated Chamber during the past five years.