Recreation Commission Idea Receives Discussion

The Junction City Recreation Commission was discontinued in 2010. Is it time to bring it back?

The concept of forming a recreation commission comprised of representatives from different interests in the community drew brief discussion at a Geary County CVB Advisory Committee meeting this week, and the conversation was then carried over into a Junction City Commission meeting.

Allen Dinkel, City Manager, noted there have been some brief conversations about a city – school recreation commission, but there would be a cost…probably about three mills in taxes. “It’s one of those things that would be great to have, but it’ going to be a matter if you start a joint city – school recreation commission it’s probably going to include mill levy costs, and that’s just something the community has to decide.” Dinkel added he thinks there are a lot of organizations providing activities for youth and adults.

The budget challenge to the City for this type of venture was noted during the Commission’s discussion. The current city debt load was a factor, with Commissioner Pat Landes noting that when the City debt comes down it could be looked at again. Improvements have been made in reducing the debt but that is still a work in progress.