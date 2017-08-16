Third suspect jailed in connection with fatal shooting of officer near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY -Law enforcement authorities continue investigating the shooting death last week of a police officer near Kansas City and have arrested a third suspect.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday night Jacob Johnson, 27, of Clinton, was charged in Henry County with hindering prosecution of a felony.

Update: 3rd arrest. Jacob Johnson, of Clinton, has been charged with hindering prosecution of a felony by Henry CO PA Richard Shields. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 15, 2017

On Friday, A judge entered a not guilty plea for the man accused in the killing of a western Missouri police officer Gary Michael during a traffic stop.

Ian McCarthy appeared via video at his arraignment at the Henry County Courthouse in Clinton. He is charged with first-degree murder in the August 6, shooting death.

McCarthy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Officer Michael was shot after he stopped a driver for a traffic violation. Prosecutors say McCarthy jumped out of his car and fired at the officer before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and fleeing on foot. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

Michael returned the gunfire, wounding McCarthy.

-The AP contributed to this report