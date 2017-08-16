Stained Glass Window Repaired

A stained glass window broken by vandals at Church of Our Savior United Methodist Church in Junction City has been repaired.

The Church noted that the vandalism, which was reported to Junction City police, occurred sometime between July 27-30. The church, at 1735 Thompson Drive, was founded in 1962 and is a congregation of the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church.

The stained glass repair was done by Maury Berggren, Manhattan, an artist who works in that medium.

The repaired window will be rededicated at the Sunday service on August 20 at 11 a.m.