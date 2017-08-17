All Impaired Drivers to be Tested During “No Refusal Weekend”

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office, the Kansas Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies from across the state are joining forces to crack down on impaired driving during the upcoming No Refusal Weekend, when all suspected impaired drivers who refuse breath testing will be subject to blood testing for alcohol.

The No Refusal Weekend is this Friday and Saturday. Anyone driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 grams per deciliter or higher is considered legally impaired. However, many impaired drivers refuse to submit to BAC testing in an attempt to avoid, or have reduced, the criminal sanctions they could face upon conviction.

The Junction City Police Department is participating in the “No Refusal Weekend, ” and in addition the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign that continues until Labor Day, September 4th.