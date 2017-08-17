Army Reports Death of Soldier

Spc. Richard Cox, an indirect fire infantryman with Troop A, 1st Squadron,

4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., died

at Stormont Vail Hospital. Cox suffered a gunshot wound Aug. 13 on Fort

Riley and was medically evacuated to Stormont Vail.”The Troopers of the

squadron mourn the loss of Spc. Cox,” said Lt. Col. Brian Gilbert, 1st Sqdn.,

4th Cav. Regt., commander. “We will continue to support the family during

this time of grief and will honor Spc. Cox’s memory and contributions to the