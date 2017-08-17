City Finances Improving

Junction City has had to deal with extreme debt issues in recent years. But proof the city’ debt reduction program is working was revealed at this week’s city commission meeting. The city now has $31 million available.

City Manager Allen Dinkel explained most of that funding is committed. “Financial management the City has done since the crash back in 08, 09, and 10 put in place budget controls that we try to do as a city. A lot of that money is committed to different projects so it’s not like it’s cash to have, but I just think it’s things we’ve done.”

The City will continue to have debt obligations for the next several years into the next decade but the situation is improving.