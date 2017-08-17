First day of school cancelled after storm damage in Kansas

GREENWOOD COUNTY -Wednesday’s storm brought heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of Kansas.

The storm knocked out power in Eureka and surrounding portions of Greenwood County, according to a social media report.

As a result, USD 389 cancelled planned school activities Wednesday night and Thursday’s first day of school.

Officials with the Westar Energy, the National Weather Service and others will assess the damage Thursday as the cleanup continues. There were no injuries reported.