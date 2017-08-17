Geary County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Attempted Suicide

The Geary County Sheriff’s office responded to the Milford Cemetery area late Wednesday afternoon for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff Tony Wolf reported that upon arrival Deputies located a 24-year old man who was conscious, but had sustained a major injury to his head as a result of a gunshot wound. The subject is a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Riley. Due to the nature of the investigation the name of the soldier is not being released at this time.

The soldier was transported by Life Star helicopter to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Wolf said the investigation revealed that this was an attempted suicide.