NAACP, local churches plan Kansas vigil in response to violence in Virginia

RENO COUNTY — The Hutchinson chapter of the NAACP, churches and other organizations are sponsoring a candlelight vigil Friday night.

Organizers say 8p.m. event at George Pyle Park, Avenue B and Walnut in Hutchinson is not a political rally, but an outdoor assembly of people carrying candles as a non-violent way to raise awareness for a cause and to motivate change, according to a media release.

They say it’s also to show respect for the fallen and injured, a way to unite and speak out against hate and support one another in this time in response to the violence involving hate groups and the woman who died last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Crowd members deploy pepper spray at Charlottesville rally #cvilleaug12 pic.twitter.com/LPJqNnJPZg — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 12, 2017

The event will feature local activist, supporters, and communities of faith coming together in solidarity with those in Charlottesville who stood up to the Nazism, racism and white supremacy.

There will be some speakers and music throughout the evening.