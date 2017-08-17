Upcoming Opera House Shows Highlighted for Breakfast Optimist Club

Shows for the upcoming season at the C. L. Hoover Opera House were highlighted this week for the Junction City Breakfast Optimist Club. Opera House Directors Joe and Sheila Markley addressed the club.

There will be a program on September 15 titled “Yesterday and Today.” This will be an all request Beatles show in which members of the audience will name their favorite Beatles songs and then they will hear them performed live during the concert. “Bible Bingo” is a one woman comedy show with audience participation, which will be presented on October 6. And on November 9 there will be a show titled “letters Home,” which is comprised of letters soldiers and families exchanged while the soldier was stationed in the Middle East.