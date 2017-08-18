Edwards Selected to Canadian National Team Training Camp

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Kansas State standout Justin Edwards was among 18 athletes selected to attend the Canadian Senior Men’s National Team training and selection camp, which will be held from Saturday, August 19 to Thursday, August 24, at the BioSteel Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

The 12 selected athletes from the camp will compete for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup 2017, which runs from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, September 3 in Medellin, Colombia, Montevideo, Uruguay and Bahia Blanca and Cordoba, Argentina. The tournament brings together the Americas’ best 12 men’s national teams.

Canada will be part of Group B in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, and will open the tournament with the U.S. Virgin Islands on Sunday, August 27 before games against Argentina on Monday, August 28 and Venezuela on Tuesday, August 29. The top team in the group will advance to the Final Four, September 2-3, in Cordoba, Argentina.

Canada’s men are currently ranked eighth in the Americas and 24th globally.

Edwards will be joined on the 18-man training team by former Big 12 players Brady Heslip (Baylor) and Naz Mitrou-Long(Iowa State) as well as current pros Jermaine Anderson, Joel Anthony, Richard Amardi, Ransford Brempong, Murphy Burnatowski, Junior Cadougan, Ammanuel Diressa, Joel Friesen, Grandy Glaze, Olivier Hanlan, Daniel Mullings, Andrew Nicholson, Dyshawn Pierre, Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Warren Ward.

The Canadian team will be led by head coach Roy Rana, who recently led the Canadian U-19 Men’s National Team to Canada Basketball’s first-ever gold medal at a World Cup FIBA competition.

Edwards, who won a championship with Alba Fehervar in the Hungarian A Division in June, has signed to play with Betaland Capo D’Orlando in the Italian A League this Fall. In his first pro season, he averaged 14.3 points on 53.7 percent shooting (130-of-242) for Alba Fehervar with 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.1 minutes per game. He ranked first on the team in steals and second in both scoring and assists and fifth in rebounding.

Edwards spent three seasons at K-State from 2013-16 after transferring from Maine, scoring more than 1,500 points in his college career. He averaged 9.6 points on 42.2 percent shooting with 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 65 career games as a Wildcat.

For more information on the Canadian Senior National Team can be found at http://www.basketball.ca.

