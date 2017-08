Shawnee County Commissioner and Junction City native Shelly Buhler, will be among a group to be honored at the annual Women of Influence recognition reception in Topeka. The reception, sponsored by GO Topeka’s Entrepreneurial & Minority Business Development, is scheduled from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20 at the Ramada Topeka Downtown’s Regency Ballroom.

Buhler is the daughter of Jim and Ellen Westerhaus of Junction City.