GCH Announces Employee of the Quarter

Geary Community Hospital announced Deb Jacobsen, BSN, RN, as the Employee of the Quarter for third quarter of calendar year 2017.

Deb Jacobsen is a registered nurse in the Martha K. Hoover Women’s Center and has dedicated close to seven years of service to Geary Community Hospital. According to coworkers, she truly believes in GCH and helping us succeed and goes out of her way to highlight GCH in every capacity.

Deb volunteers at job fairs, with the Medical Explorers program and at various events in the community.