The City of Junction City will provide shuttle service to the Victory Fest 2017 at Marshall Army Airfield at Fort Riley on Saturday.

City Manager Allen Dinkel reported that beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday the shuttle will make a route beginning at the Hampton Inn and moving to the Courtyard by Marriott and the Quality Inn on East Chestnut Street. The shuttle will return from Victory Fest each hour and make the same loop each hour.