The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the ribbon cutting for a new Daylight Donuts outlet at 1027 West 6th Street will be at 8 a.m. Friday August 25th.

The owners are Sarah Kam and Bryant Heng.

According to Chamber of Commerce CEO Dennis Beson, they also own the Daylight Donut outlet at 1740 Ash Street. They are opening a second store at 1027 West 6th Street.