United Way Campaign Kickoff Set

The Junction City / Geary County United Way campaign kick-off will be September 1st at Al Simpler Stadium.

United Way Executive Director Nicole Mahder reported that there will be a raffle with a cost of $1 per ticket or 6 for $5. Tickets will be sold at the gates. Prizes will include Kansas City Royals tickets, sideline coaching experiences in football and basketball, a football jersey, Blue Jay coaches polo, and K-State gear. There will be drawings at half-time and at the end of the third quarter of the football game.

The campaign chairs for United Way this year are Sierra and Matt Jackson.