RCPD Investigating Armed Robbery

The Riley County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at about 10:11 p.m.

An unknown man entered Classic Wine and Spirits at 347 Seth Child Road, brandished a handgun and demanded money. He left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and property.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man, approximately 5’7″ tall and of average weight. He did disguise himself.

Detectives are seeking information which may assist in the identification or apprehension of the suspect. If you have information contact the Riley County Police Department at ( 785 )537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at ( 785 ) 539-7777.