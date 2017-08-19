Solar Eclipse Weather Preview

The total solar eclipse on Monday will cover the time period in Geary County from about 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

During a National Weather Service briefing on Friday meteorologist Chad Omitt noted there will be clouds with the latest pattern showing moisture in the form of clouds between 10,000 and 25,000 feet streaming up from the southwestern part of the United States into the region on Monday. The takeaway from this is that there will be clouds, but if there is no storms or precipitation you may still be able to see the sun from time to time between noon and 2:30 p.m.

Expect it to be warm on Monday with temperatures around 90 with high humidity and heat indices approaching 100 by late afternoon after 3 p.m.