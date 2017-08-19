Victory Fest Concert Schedule

The concert schedule on the main stage at Victory Fest Saturday begins with the USO Show Troupe at 3:15 p.m. They will be followed by Lit at 4:30, The Charlie Daniels Band 6 p.m, The All-American Rejects 7:30 and the Eli Young Band at 9 p.m.

The Marshall Army Airfield is the site for Victory Fest, which is part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 1st Infantry Division.

Ticket sales have closed.

The City of Junction City will be providing shuttle service to Victory Fest on Saturday. Beginning at 10 a.m. the shuttle will make a route beginning at the Hampton Inn and move on toe the Courtyard By Marriott and Quality Inn on East Chestnut Street.

The shuttle will return from Victory Fest each hour, and make the same loop each hour.