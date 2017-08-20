Eclipse in Geary County Schools

Students in Geary USD 475 will be able to view the solar eclipse which will occur on Monday.

The school district has announced that USD 475 has purchased “eclipse glasses” for students to allow them to safely view the solar eclipse. The district is asking parents to reinforce to their children the importance of not looking directly at the sun without wearing the safety glasses. Looking directly at the sun is unsafe. The only way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or handheld solar viewers. Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun.

District staff have surveyed their school yards to decide on a viewing area. In doing that they looked for open areas free of trees and viewing obstacles. Every grade level will be participating so passersby may notice large groups of students outside.

The eclipse is expected to begin at 11:47 a.m. with a maximum eclipse at 1:04 p.m. in the Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza and Fort Riley viewing areas. The final stage will be seen at 2:31 p.m.

Students were provided education and information about the eclipse this past week, and will receive that again Monday before activities begin. Staff will also discuss safety guidelines with students and confirm that all participants have proper safety glasses.