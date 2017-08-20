USGS: Pair of small earthquakes shake Kansas

HARPER COUNTY – A second weekend earthquake shook Kansas early Sunday morning. The quake measured a magnitude 2.4 at 1a.m. and was centered approximately three miles southwest of Bluff City in Harper County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just before 8pm. Saturday a quake that measured a magnitude 2.2 was centered seven miles northwest of Caldwell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A series of earthquakes shook the same area August 5 and 6. They measured from 2.8 to 3.4, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injuries from Sunday’s quake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.

