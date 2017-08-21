Board of Education Authorizes Pay Raises

The Geary USD 475 Board of Education has authorized pay increases for the district’s administrators who are returning to their position and to the classified employees.

Superintendent Corbin Witt noted the the average pay raise will be 2.65%. “So we’re excited about being able to do that. That matches the average for what the teachers got, and so we’re able to do that for everybody.”

The Board gave the approval during a meeting Monday evening at the Devin Center.

The Board also voted to ratify the annual teaching contract for the school district for the coming school year. Witt noted it includes a minimum two percent salary increase. “But based on horizontal movement there’ll be some that get more, but nobody will get less than two percent.