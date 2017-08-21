Clouds May Obscure Some of Solar Eclipse Viewing

The Emergency Management Director Garry Berges said Monday morning the viewing for the solar eclipse at mid-day will be somewhat cloudy, and will not be clear. Berges passed that information along after participating in a webinar with the National Weather Service.

Berges said initially it appeared Geary County would be an okay area for eclipse viewing, but that has been downgraded to right on the line between poor and okay. “A lot of it depends on the cloud cover. They’re looking at mainly mid-level and high-level clouds. With the storms that could be close by to the south of us we could see some more clouds come in.”

On traffic flow for the public traveling to northeast Kansas to view the eclipse Berges noted it is moving good in Geary County. U.S. 77 is a traffic route that will take motorists into northeast Kansas where there is expected to be full total eclipse viewing later Monday.

For Geary County the eclipse period is expected to run from about 11:45 a.m. until about 2:30 p.m.